Investors moved to other states during DMK regime: Minister Arunraj

Speaking to reporters, the minister said several investment proposals shifted to states such as Andhra Pradesh during the DMK’s tenure due to a lack of a transparent investment climate.

“Since the TVK government assumed office, transparency and ease of governance have encouraged industries to invest in Tamil Nadu. The state will soon emerge as the country’s leading investment destination,” he said.

On the charges by DMK leader MK Stalin over the surrender of super specialty medical seats, Arunraj said it was DMK which surrendered 110 seats in 2024 and 145 seats in 2025 to the central pool without any conditions.