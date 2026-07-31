Investors moved to other states during DMK regime: Minister Arunraj

COIMBATORE: Health Minister KG Arunraj in Coimbatore on Friday said investors moved to other states during the previous DMK government due to the issue of party funds and lack of transparency in administration.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said several investment proposals shifted to states such as Andhra Pradesh during the DMK’s tenure due to a lack of a transparent investment climate.
“Since the TVK government assumed office, transparency and ease of governance have encouraged industries to invest in Tamil Nadu. The state will soon emerge as the country’s leading investment destination,” he said.
On the charges by DMK leader MK Stalin over the surrender of super specialty medical seats, Arunraj said it was DMK which surrendered 110 seats in 2024 and 145 seats in 2025 to the central pool without any conditions.
“To safeguard the interests of our students, the TVK government secured favourable orders from the Supreme Court,” he said.
On the shortage of nurses in government hospitals, Arunraj said recruitment has been delayed due to pending court proceedings. He expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved shortly and appointments would be made once the legal hurdles were cleared, he said.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan, who was accompanying him, asserted that the TVK government will not allow even a single brick to be laid for the Mekedatu dam.
“We had clearly conveyed our position to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the project,” he said.