Investor confidence increased: Stalin tells cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the confidence of investors in the Tamil Nadu government has increased after the DMK returned to power.

In his letter to party cadre, Stalin who detailed day-by-day the deliberations of his nine-day foreign tour undertaken to invite investors for the two-day Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held in January 2024, said that his official trip to Singapore and Japan has increased the confidence on Tamil Nadu, its government and the state people.

"Unlike the last 10 years of the AIADMK regime, Tamil Nadu has changed. I return to Chennai with the happiness (satisfaction) that I have increased the confidence of investors (overseas) that Tamil Nadu government functions transparently," Stalin wrote to his party cadre.

Remarking that the Dravidian model government was clearing the ten-year gloom one by one and ushering in a dawn, the Chief Minister said, "The gloom is still hiding in some areas. Our target is clearing that gloom too and creating a bright Tamil Nadu. Hence, I have been participating enthusiastically in many events related to industrial investments during the last couple of years."

Stating that industrial resources must flourish and more jobs and manufacturing must increase, Stalin said, "Only then industrial progress can be achieved. Economists offering their counsel to the Dravidian Model government explained the significance of undertaking foreign tours."

Describing his two-nation tour as a success, the CM said, "I write this letter like a diary. You need not have the hesitation of reading another person's diary. We are not strangers. All are brothers in the ideological family called DMK."