Investigate reasons for Tangedco's loss: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) has accrued a loss of Rs 4,435 Crore in 2023-2024, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded an investigation into the functioning of the discom despite the hike in power tariffs.

The senior leader said that before the power tariffs were increased in 2021-2022, the discom earned a revenue of Rs 54,000 crore with a loss of Rs 9,000 crore.

He added that in 2023-24, the discom earned Rs 98,863 crore, which is Rs 40,000 Crore higher than 2021-22 revenue. “Tangedco should have earned a profit this year. An investigation should be conducted to find out the reason for the losses,” pointed out.