Invest at ease, approvals won’t delay business, says Minister S Keerthana

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is streamlining its investment approval process to ensure that business decisions translate into operational projects faster, Industries Minister S Keerthana said on Thursday.
"An investment decision should not get lost in a circle of approvals. Making it easier to invest also means making it easier to move from an investment decision to a functioning enterprise," she said in a statement.
The government is pursuing this through a combination of ready infrastructure, digital land-allocation services and institutional reforms. Plug-and-play industrial facilities are being developed at Gangaikondan and Thoothukudi to provide investors with ready-to-use industrial infrastructure, she said.
The State is also developing a digital platform for industrial land allocation, offering information on available and upcoming plots, along with 3D visualisation to help investors assess sites.
At the institutional level, the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission has been established through the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation (Amendment) Act, 2026.
The Commission will bring multiple state laws under a common investment facilitation framework, with a 21-day timeline for applicable regulatory approvals. It will also coordinate and monitor large, strategic and high-impact investments.
The measures are intended to give investors greater certainty over land availability, regulatory clearances and project implementation, while improving coordination among government departments.
"The objective is clear: reduce the time between an investment proposal and its execution, and make Tamil Nadu a more predictable place to invest, build and grow," Keerthana said.