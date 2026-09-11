Invest at ease, approvals won’t delay business, says Minister S Keerthana

"An investment decision should not get lost in a circle of approvals. Making it easier to invest also means making it easier to move from an investment decision to a functioning enterprise," she said in a statement.

The government is pursuing this through a combination of ready infrastructure, digital land-allocation services and institutional reforms. Plug-and-play industrial facilities are being developed at Gangaikondan and Thoothukudi to provide investors with ready-to-use industrial infrastructure, she said.