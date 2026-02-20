Invasive species removal: Madras High Court directs forest secretary Supriya Sahu to explain funding delay

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court questioned why the State government had failed to release funds for continuous maintenance to prevent the regrowth of removed invasive species, and directed Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, the Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department Secretary, to explain the steps taken to sanction the required funds.
Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, who are hearing cases related to forest and environmental issues, observed that continuous maintenance work must be undertaken to prevent the regrowth of Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) and other invasive alien tree species after their removal.
The senior counsel, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, submitted that the government had not yet released the necessary funds to carry out the required maintenance works.
If the amount is not sanctioned for maintenance regularly, the invasive species will regrow automatically, and the real purpose will not be served, the bench said, and added that unless the government releases the funds immediately, the entire exercise undertaken by the court for the complete removal of invasive species will fail.
Despite earlier orders to appoint a separate team for removal and maintenance, no action has been taken by the Forest Department, and existing officials are handling both tasks, the bench noted. It then directed Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu to explain why funds have not been sanctioned, and adjourned the matter to February 27.