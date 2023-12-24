Inundation in T’kudi will be cleared in 2 days, says Chief Secy

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday inspected restoration works in flood-ravaged areas of Thoothukudi and told reporters motor pumps are deployed in low-lying areas still inundated

Efforts are on to drain stagnated water into the Buckle Canal, he added. The head of the state administration visited the district worst affected by the downpour on December 17 and the subsequent day, to speed up works.

The CS said that the channel near the railway track in Thoothukudi is too narrow to withstand the deluge, leading to waterlogging. Rainwater has drained in to the sea in other parts of Thoothukudi, he said.

Thoothukudi and neighboring Tirunelveli district received a rainfall of 50 cm within a span of 40 hours leading to unimaginable devastation. According to officials, around 150 tmc of rainwater pounded the districts, a quantity almost half of the Mettur dam’s capacity.

As per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, works are being carried out in war footing to drain off water stagnation, the Chief Secretary said. He added that it would take two more days to complete the task. He confirmed the death of 22 persons in Thoothukudi district alone in rain-related incidents. He assured that victims’ kin would get compensation soon. The Chief Secretary also took stock of the flood damages in Murappanadu, Vallanadu, Srivaikuntam, Eral, and Alwarthirunagari and its surrounding areas. He took stock of battered roads, bridges, and agriculture fields submerged by the floods and interacted with some of the affected.

Collector G Lakshmipathy, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation C Dinesh Kumar, and officials from various departments accompanied the Chief Secretary during the inspection.