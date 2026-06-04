INTUC urges Tamil Nadu to appoint new bus drivers

CHENNAI: The pro-Congress trade union federation, INTUC, urged the chief minister C Joseph Vijay to appoint new drivers and conductors for state transport buses as the schools and colleges are poised to reopen.
INTUC state president M Panneerselvam, in a statement on Wednesday, has requested that new workers be recruited permanently to fill the vacancies created by retiring employees.
"Furthermore, I urge to regularise the services of temporary employees, a step that the previous administration failed to undertake", he alleged.
"Additionally, schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu are poised to reopen. Therefore, I earnestly request that you take immediate measures to appoint new drivers and conductors, thereby ensuring the smooth functioning of the department without bringing any disrepute to our government," he said, adding, "I also appeal to you to uplift the livelihoods of the youth of Tamil Nadu by providing them with employment opportunities that offer a stable income".