Intruders looted ₹13L from ATM Kiosk in Padappai, new modus operandi suspected

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders looted Rs 13 lakh from the ATM kiosk in Padappai Bazaar using the bank's secret code on Wednesday.

A branch of the South Indian Bank is situated on the Padappai Main Road and in the same compound the bank's ATM kiosk is also attached.

Police said that last Saturday the staff filled Rs 23.3 lakhs in the ATM.

Usually, the ATM will run out of cash in four or five days but this time within two days the customers start to complain that there was no money in the ATM.

Soon the bank authorities who visited the ATM found there was no money inside the machine and it was locked using a code.

Further, when they checked the CCTV footage, they found that a group of four men visited the kiosk for two days in a car, that had no vehicle registration number plate.

Police said the gang could have used the bank's secret code and opened the ATM and took Rs 8,17,200 on the first day and Rs 4,86,000 on the second day.

Soon the Bank manager filed a complaint with the police and the Maraimalai Nagar police team who visited the spot held inquiries the police suspect the involvement of bank staff in the theft since the bank's secret code was used to take the money out by staff.

The police have registered a case and formed special teams to identify the robbers and further investigation is on.