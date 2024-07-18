Introduction, extension and stoppage of new bi-weekly express trains announced; check details here

CHENNAI: Railway Board has approved the introduction of a new bi-weekly express train between Tuticorin and Mettupalayam, extension of services of three MEMU trains running between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam to Podanur, stoppage at Samalpatti for Coimbatore – Tirupati Express, extension of services of Mysuru – Mayiladuthurai express to Cuddalore Port, and increase in frequency of Mayiladuthurai –Trichy Express from 5 days a week to Daily.

L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, will inaugurate these trains at a function to be held at Mettupalayam at 10.00 am on Friday along with other guests, informed Southern Railway through a press release.

The regular service of Train No.16766 /16765 Tuticorin – Mettupalayam – Tuticorin Bi weekly express will be from Saturday with a composition of one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two luggage cum brake vans.

Tuticorin –Mettupalayam bi-weekly express will leave Tuticorin at 10.50 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and reach Mettupalayam at 07.40 hrs next day.

The train will arrive at Madurai Junction at 01.15/01.20 am and Coimbatore Junction at 06.30/06.35 am.

In the return direction, Mettupalayam – Tuticorin bi-weekly express will leave Mettupalayam at 07.35 pm on Fridays and Sundays and reach Tuticorin at 04.20 am next day.

The train will arrive at Coimbatore Junction at 08.30/08.35 pm and at Madurai Junction at 1.25/1.30 am.

The trains will stop at Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Udumalaipet, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti in both the directions.

Mettupalayam – Coimbatore MEMU daily which leaves Mettupalayam at 08.20 am, 01.05 pm, Coimbatore - Mettupalayam at 06.55 pm (Except Sundays) would be extended till Podanur junction.

Train No.22615/22616 Tirupati – Coimbatore – Tirupati Express has been provided with a stoppage at Samalpatti Railway Station from 22 July. The train will arrive at Samalpatti at 06.34/06.35 pm while leaving from Tirupati and at 09.34/09.35 am while coming from Coimbatore.

The Services of Train Nos 16231 / 16232 Mayiladuthurai – Mysuru –Mayiladuthurai Express will be extended to Cuddalore Port from Friday. The inaugural Special will run from Mayiladuthurai to Cuddalore Port.

The Services of Train Nos 16233 / 16234 Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchirappalli – Mayiladuthurai are renumbered as Train No 16833 /16834 and frequency of the services increased from 5 days a week to daily from Saturday, added the release.