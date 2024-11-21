Intl hockey stadium in Coimbatore to be ready by April: Minister Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said works on constructing a hockey stadium to international standards in Coimbatore will commence soon.

The hockey stadium, proposed at a cost estimate of Rs 9.67 crore at RS Puram Corporation Higher Secondary School’s playground will be completed and brought to use by April 2025, the Minister told media, after inspection.

The stadium will accommodate over 300 spectators, restrooms and a turf with international standards. Similarly, the works for the world-class cricket stadium, announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin will also commence soon, he said.

Claiming that underground drainage (UGD) works are underway in Coimbatore at Rs 937 crore, the minister said that laying of new roads and repair works will be taken up for Rs 200 crore.

Responding to allegations of financial irregularities in the procurement of transformers, the minister said the same norms during the AIADMK regime were followed in their procurement. “There were no irregularities or intervention by outsiders. Tenders were called online as per norms and works carried out as per norms,” he said.