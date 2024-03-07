Int'l Ayyavazhi foundation thanks Guv Ravi for his speech about Ayya Vaikundar

CHENNAI: The International Ayyavazhi Service Foundation (IASF) on Thursday thanked and congratulated Governor RN Ravi for explaining Ayya Vaikundar, a 19th century social reformer's history with evidence on his 192nd birth anniversary event held at Raj Bhavan.



Thanking the governor, Prabin Kumar, general secretary of IASF said, "Governor RN Ravi has explained Ayya Vaikundar's history that he was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu to prevent the destruction of Sanatana Dharma and the evangelisation of the public by the British rulers. The governor has expressed the views of 50 lakh Ayyavazhi people. We thank him for this."

He further demanded that the Prime Minister should hold a special event like the one held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Earlier, Governor Ravi's remarks against Ayya Vaikundar had evoked sharp criticisms in the state, from politicians as well as Vaikundar's followers.

"Ayya Vaikundar was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who appeared in the early 19th century to prevent the destruction of Sanatana Dharma and the evangelisation of the public by the British rulers. Vaikundar's text 'Akilathirattu Ammanai' is the essence of Sanatana Dharma, which is that everyone is equal and children of the same divine, " Ravi said on Monday, March 4.

TN Assembly speaker M Appavu, State Minister S Regupathy, MDMK leader Vaiko, DK leader K Veeramani, historians and followers of Ayya Vaikundar including Balaprajapathi Adigalar, the chief guru of Ayya Vaikundar Thalaimai Pathi in Swamithoppu in Kanniyakumari district flayed Ravi for his remarks against Ayya Vaikundar.