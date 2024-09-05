Interview | BJP will emerge as principal opposition to DMK in Tamil Nadu soon: H Raja

CHENNAI: A day after meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu BJP's Coordination Committee's Convenor H Raja revealed his action plan for the next three months. In a freewheeling chat with Ramakrishna of DT Next, Raja exuded confidence and reiterated that the saffron party would emerge as the principal opposition to the ruling DMK in the next three months. With the BJP state chief Annamalai on an education trip, the meeting of Raja and Amit Shah, the political strategist of BJP, has gained significance among the BJP workers and the political pundits in the Dravidian heartland.

Following are the excerpts ...

Congratulations on being appointed convenor of the Tamil Nadu BJP Coordination Committee. Who is BJP's rival in Tamil Nadu and what next for the saffron party?

BJP and NDA are the perfect national alternatives to the DMK. My prediction is that this will be the case in the future as well. BJP will emerge as the main opposition party to the ruling DMK within the next three months after the membership drive and strengthening the booths.

You are going to lead the party for the next 3 months. How does the Committee work? Will the Committee discuss this with Annamalai?

A Coordination Committee has been set up to carry out the day-to-day activities of the party along with the State Core Committee. We will work with the State Core Committee.

What is your impression of AIADMK's former leaders MGR, Jayalalithaa and present general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami?

If there is a leader I have never criticised in my life, it is the one and only MGR. Likewise, Madam Jayalalithaa had a cordial relationship and a lot of respect for me when I was a legislator. The present general secretary, Edappadiyar, is a good friend of mine.

You had earlier criticised actor Vijay as Joseph Vijay. Today, how do you see his political entry?

His name is Joseph Vijay. He had mentioned the same in his letterhead itself. That's why I used that name. Besides, I objected to the wrong issues in Vijay's movie Mersal. I opposed him on issues. Today he is planning to launch a party. My best wishes to him.

What is your opinion about the recent sex complaints against people in the film industry?

For women, sexual harassment is inhumane. Is there no difference between animals and humans? Strict action should be taken against the perpetrators of sexual harassment, regardless of their position in the society.

Actor Rajinikanth has said that he was not aware of the Hema Committee report and the subsequent sex allegations…

He really wouldn't have paid attention to that. So, he is unlikely to know about it.

Describe the efforts to enrol one crore new members to the party through the membership drive…

I am also the Chairman of the Membership Enrolment Committee. Whether the goal of one crore new members can be achieved remains to be seen. But the task given by the national high command is to induct 200 new people per booth. The party has 1,231 mandals, including unions and municipalities. Training camps have been conducted in all the mandals. We assess that with 72,000 trained people working on the field, achieving the target of 200 new members per booth won’t be difficult.

It is reported that many people have joined the party fraudulently by clicking on the portal link…

In 2015-16, when a similar membership drive took place, at the time of the Assembly elections. Then all the registered members were called and asked if they wanted to be voters, or if they wanted to work for the party. Similarly, a verification process will take place this time as well. The verification process will start after October 15 once the membership drive process is over.

After being appointed convenor, you met Governor RN Ravi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. What is the task given to you?

What I discussed with them, cannot be revealed. My meeting with the Governor was purely a courtesy meeting. During the meeting with Amit Shah, the development of the party was discussed. Amit Shah advised to focus on membership. The party leader gave instructions on how to react to day-to-day political developments and plan out demonstrations for public cause.

BJP's stand on the Formula 4 car race and the other young leaders Vinoj P Selvam and Alisha Abdullah's stands are opposite...

Keeping in mind the impact on the public, state BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad had moved the Madras High Court. But the BJP had no objection to the car race taking place after the court gave its nod.

The Tamil Nadu government has said that several hundred crores worth of investments have been attracted by Chief Minister Stalin during his ongoing United States trip…

As far as I know, the government has informed us that investments worth Rs 900 crore have been attracted. Why is this a 17-day tour? What investment did Stalin attract by going to Dubai with his family? No plans have come up yet. With the US trip, there is no major impact.

Regarding Governor RN Ravi's statement that drug culture has increased alarmingly in Tamil Nadu and the quality of education has declined...

The Governor's views are correct. Although the salaries of teachers in private schools are meagre, the quality of teaching is high. So, people are moving towards private schools. PM SHRI Schools is a unique scheme. There are more than 20 educational schemes implemented with the help of the Central Government. When funds are given to 19 schemes without any restrictions, why not only the PM SHRI scheme? As the state government withdraws from signing the MoU, the funds will not be available. The Government of Tamil Nadu should immediately sign the MoU for the PM SHRI scheme.