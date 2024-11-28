International Institute of Tamil Studies offers diploma in epigraphy and archaeology; here's how you can apply

CHENNAI: The International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS) on Wednesday announced the launch of a one-year diploma course in Epigraphy and Archaeology, commencing January 2025.

According to IITS, this comprehensive programme aims to provide students with a deeper understanding of Tamil Nadu's rich history, language, culture, art, and literature through the study of epigraphy and archaeology. By learning to copy and document inscriptions, students will gain a deeper understanding of Tamil history, language, and culture.

“The course will be conducted on Sundays, allowing students to pursue their passion for Tamil heritage without disrupting their weekly schedules. The program's duration is one year, and it will be held at the institute's premises,” a release from IITS read.

The minimum educational qualification required for admission is a 10th standard pass, and there is no age limit for applicants.

To apply, interested candidates can download the application form from the institute's website https://ulakaththamizh.in/

The completed application should be accompanied by a bank draft in favor of "The DIRECTOR, International Institute of Tamil Studies" or submitted with cash payment directly at the office.

The application fee is Rs 100, while the admission fee is Rs 3,000 and an additional Rs 150 is required for an identity card, totaling Rs 3,250.

“Aspiring students are advised to submit their completed applications to the institute's address by 5 pm on December 30. The institute will publish the date and time of commencement of classes on its website at a later date,” it noted.

For further information, applicants can contact the institute at 044-22542992 or 9500012272.

They can also email their queries to iitstaramani@gmail.com or visit the institute's website at https://ulakaththamizh.in/

The institute's address is Director, Institute of World Tamil Studies, Second Main Road, Central Technical Training Institute, Taramani, Chennai-600113.