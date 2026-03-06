International Drug Trafficking network busted by NCB; Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized.

NCB Chennai team seized 78 kg of hashish oil in Thoothukudi and co-ordinated with Indian Coast Guard and intercepted and seized a fishing boat suspected to be used for the planned mid sea transfer of hashish oil.

NCB arrested five persons including a Sri Lankan refugee and recovered two cars, one motorbike and a fishing boat used for transportation of the contraband.

Acting on a tip off, officers of NCB Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a SUV on March 3 (Tuesday) near Raikal Toll Plaza on the Bengaluru–Hyderabad Highway in Telangana.