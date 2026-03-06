International Drug Trafficking network busted by NCB; Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized.

CHENNAI: In a co-ordinated multi state operation, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zonal Unit in coordination with Hyderabad Zonal Unit successfully dismantled an international narcotics trafficking network operating across Nepal, India and Sri Lanka. The operation resulted in the seizure of 77.60 kgs. of Hashish Oil and 2 kgs. of Charas, worth Rs 10 crore in the international market.
NCB Chennai team seized 78 kg of hashish oil in Thoothukudi and co-ordinated with Indian Coast Guard and intercepted and seized a fishing boat suspected to be used for the planned mid sea transfer of hashish oil.
NCB arrested five persons including a Sri Lankan refugee and recovered two cars, one motorbike and a fishing boat used for transportation of the contraband.
Acting on a tip off, officers of NCB Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a SUV on March 3 (Tuesday) near Raikal Toll Plaza on the Bengaluru–Hyderabad Highway in Telangana.
"During the search of the vehicle, 2 kgs. of Charas was recovered concealed in specially fabricated cavities. Two persons, one a Delhi resident, and the other a Uttar Pradesh resident, were apprehended in connection with the transportation of the contraband," an official release sttaed.Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered Charas along with other consignment of about 78 kgs. of Hashish Oil was trafficked into India from Kathmandu, Nepal.
"The Consignment of about 78 kgs. of Hashish Oil was already delivered by the arrested persons at Thoothukudi for onward trafficking to Sri Lanka via sea route," the release added.
Subsequently, the NCB Chennai team seized about 78 kgs. of Hashish Oil from the possession of three persons, including a Sri Lankan refugee. Investigation has revealed that the traffickers had planned to transport the narcotic consignment through the coastal waters off Thoothukudi and deliver it mid sea to a Sri Lankan receiver, using a fishing boat for the maritime transfer.
With the assistance of Indian Coast Guard, NCB intercepted and seized the fishing boat suspected to be used for the planned mid sea transfer near the International Maritime Boundary Line, thereby thwarting the cross border maritime trafficking attempt.
Further probe has identified involvement of a Sri Lankan national, based in Sri Lanka as the final receiver of the seized consignment, who had financed and coordinated the shipment of recovered contraband from Nepal to Sri Lanka.