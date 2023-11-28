Intermediate caste men booked under SC/ST Act

COIMBATORE: The Erode police on Monday invoked provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 on a group of persons from intermediate caste for thrashing two Arunthathiyar youth accusing them of stealing hens.

Police said a youth, who is working as a mechanic and his relative aged 17, studying first year polytechnic were allegedly caught stealing hens by a group of caste Hindus near Vengamedu in Kadukampalayam on November 21.

“The duo was heavily drunk. After thrashing them black and blue resulting in severe injuries all over their body, the two persons were handed over to Siruvalur police station,” police said.

After an inquiry, the police booked the duo for theft and admitted them to Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam. Meanwhile, members of Dalit outfits alleged that the duo was attacked and urinated on their faces by members of the intermediate caste.

“The police have foisted a false case and the duo weren’t involved in theft of hens,” said Vadivel Raman, state president of Social Justice People’s Party.

Further, he said even though the assault incident happened on November 21, the police invoked provisions of SC/ST Act only after their intervention and no arrest has been made so far.

“A peace committee meeting involving revenue, police and two groups has been convened on Tuesday,” an official said.