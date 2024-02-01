Interim Union budget has revealed failure of 10 yrs of BJP govt: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has opined that the interim Union budget has revealed the failure of 10 years of the BJP government.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the total debt of the nation is about Rs. 14.13 lakh crore, and the budget announced that Rs. 11.75 lakh crore debt will be received.

"During the last 10 years, inflation has not come down. This has resulted in a rise in prices. Despite, the prices of crude oil came down in international markets, fuel tax was reduced in India. This also became a reason for rising costs," he opined.

Even though unemployment remained at 3.2 per cent in 2022-2023, inequality prevailed in getting jobs.

"The benefits of economic growth have gone to corporate firms, not to the poor and middle-class people. Providing Rs 75,000 crore to the states as interest-free loan will increase financial burden on the states," he warned.