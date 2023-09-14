Interim report of Vengaivayal case reveals tardy investigation: MHC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that the interim report of the one-man commission constituted to investigate the human faeces found in the water tank at Vengaivayal, Pudukottai, reveals tardy investigation.



A petitioner K Rajkamal moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the State to transfer the Vengaivayal investigation from CB-CID to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case was heard by the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu. The bench observed that the report reads there is a tardy investigation conducted by CB-CID.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran appeared for the State submitted the interim report of the one-man commission headed by retired judge M Sathyanarayanan.

The AAG also said that the CB-CID has conducted DNA tests from 25 persons and 4 more DNA tests have to be done, which will be concluded in two weeks. He also submitted that as far 226 suspects have been examined by the police and an investigation is on the line.

The Deputy Superintendent of CB-CID, Pudukkottai filed the report regarding the investigation before the court. After the submission, the bench directed the CB-CID to file the progress report of the investigation and posted the matter to November 7 for further hearing.

The petitioner contended that the investigation ongoing by the CB-CID is the namesake and it is a farce. Only a few persons were examined as an eye wash, and there was no real intention or urgency to bring the culprits before the court of law, the petitioner contended.