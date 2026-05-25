Interest in MBA, MCA courses wanes; MTech, MArch sought-after

Anna University, which conducts the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for MBA and MCA admissions and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA-PG) for MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes, released the results for both exams on Friday.

Data released by the university shows a decline in both registrations and actual test-takers for TANCET compared to 2025. For MCA admissions, 10,287 students registered in 2025, of whom 9,699 appeared for the exam. This year, registrations dropped to 7,982, and 7,281 candidates took the test.

Similarly, for MBA, 22,806 candidates registered and 20,992 appeared in 2025. In 2026, registrations fell to 17,060, with 15,050 appearing.