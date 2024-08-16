Inter-state vehicle movement between TN and K’taka disrupted due to mud slips on Bargur Ghat Road

COIMBATORE: Inter-state vehicle movement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was disrupted as heavy rains triggered mud slips and fall of boulders on the Bargur Ghat Road on Thursday early morning.

As heavy rains lashed throughout the night, mud slips blocked the road in the first hairpin bend. Similarly, boulders fell on the stretch between Anthiyur-Mysore Road past midnight.

Following the incident, all vehicles bound for Mysore were stopped on the Ghat stretch. Similarly, tourist vehicles and goods-laden lorries bound for Erode, Sangagiri and Sathyamangalam from Mysore queued up.

A joint team comprising police from Bargur police station and forest department personnel deployed machinery to remove the roadblock.

Vehicle movement resumed after around nine hours. Police urged vehicle drivers to be cautious as the road has turned slippery.

Vehicle movement was suspended in the interior ‘Vazhukkuparai’ area in Bargur after a low-level bridge was washed away.