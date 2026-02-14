Inter state iridium scam: 6 held for posing as RBI officials, conning victims of over Rs 5 cr

The breakthrough came following a complaint from a resident of Coimbatore, who was defrauded of Rs 3 crore. According to the investigation, the accused initially posed as businessmen dealing in Iridium trade.

The victim was falsely told that several crores of rupees were lying deposited with the RBI and would be released upon the payment of Rs 10 lakh as ‘processing charges’ for clearing the files. Fraudsters assured him that the funds would be credited within two months.