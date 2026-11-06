Inter-state drug ring busted as TN cops arrest 2 in Haryana

Based on intelligence inputs about drug trafficking through an inter-state courier network, Bidari initiated Operation Deep Source in July 2026 to dismantle the entire network.

“We have sensitised postal authorities and courier agencies to help identify suspicious consignments originating from outside the State,” said the IG.

The investigation gained momentum after a suspicious postal parcel was seized at Kandamanur in Theni on August 18. Subsequent seizures in Dindigul and Madurai revealed a common pattern, with the consignments consistently traced to Ambala Cantonment.

“An investigation of customer accounts at Ambala Cantonment revealed that 588 suspicious parcels had been booked over the past year to 19 states and union territories, of which 11 appeared to have been destined for Tamil Nadu, indicating a much wider inter-state distribution network,” said Bidari.

Seven criminal cases have been registered in Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts over the last three months following the interception of suspicious consignments containing Tapentadol tablets, including those marketed under the brand name Tydol. Police have so far seized 4,400 tablets and arrested 18 others in these cases.

After obtaining a transit warrant from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Ambala, the team brought the two accused to Tamil Nadu. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody by the Judicial Magistrate Court, Vadipatti, in Madurai district. “We will soon seek their police custody,” said the IG.