Inter-state bus, lorry services stopped at check posts

COIMBATORE: Interstate bus services came to a grinding halt on Tuesday following the strike in Karnataka against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Around 430 buses, including 350 from Salem division and 80 from Villupuram division were halted at Hosur in Krishnagiri without operating to Bengaluru due to the protest. However, private and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses ran as usual from Hosur to Karnataka.

Also, the TNSTC operated town buses plying from Hosur to Attibele in Karnataka ran only till Tamil Nadu border. Hence, the passengers were forced to hire autos and as well as take a painstaking walk for around two km to board buses to Karnataka. In view of the protest, the Hosur- Bengaluru National Highways wore a deserted look as all shops, hotels and commercial establishments remained shut.

More than 20 government and private buses operated from Sathyamangalam to Kollegal, Samraj Nagar, Mysuru and Bengaluru weren’t operated to the neighbouring state. Buses ran with minimal crowd and were stopped at the interstate border of Thalavady.

As a precaution, police personnel were deployed in Sathyamangalam bus stand and Bannari check post. A large number of lorries with Tamil Nadu registration were stopped at Bannari check post.

All vehicles from Ammapet and Anthiyur areas were stopped at Anthiyur check post from going through Bargur Hills. Lorry owners sought both the TN and Karnataka governments to find an amicable solution to the Cauvery row as such protests in both the states is taking a toll on their transportation business.

Similarly, at Thorapalli check post in Gudalur in The Nilgiris, all vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration alone were stopped from proceeding into Karnataka due to security reasons.