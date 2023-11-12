Inter-dept inspection to stop road crashes in Vaniyambadi: DIG

VANIYAMBADI: Officials of the State highways, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, police and NHAI have decided to conduct a joint inspection of the Vaniyambadi accident spot to submit suggestions and recommendations to prevent mishaps, such as the one on Saturday, which claimed 5 lives.



Conveying this to DT Next, Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy said efforts were being made to conduct an inspection immediately before the urgency of the situation gets lost by routine official work. Following two accidents claiming 14 lives within 8 days near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district last month, Vellore DIG Muthusamy undertook similar measures along with officials of other departments. The police officer also sent a list of accident prevention measures to the state government through Tiruvannamalai SP K Karthikeyan, after spot visits at 10 locations in the region.

“After visiting the accident spot on Saturday, I suggested that the height of the median in the accident spot be raised from the present 6 inches to at least one-and-a-half feet. Also, strong walls need to be built on both sides of the road at this spot. If the height of the median cannot be raised, then upright steel bars of the same height can also be erected,” the DIG explained.

Another issue was that when vehicles from both sides negotiate the bridge, drivers don’t have a clear vision of each other and hence “go slow” and “accident prone area” caution boards could be placed ahead of the trouble spot in both directions, Muthusamy said.