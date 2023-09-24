Inter-caste relationship: Police secures partially burnt youth's mortal remains who died by suicide from crematorium

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday secured the partially burnt mortal remains of a 20-year-old youth who was hurriedly cremated by his family members after he allegedly committed suicide at his home in neighbouring Kancheepuram district following his family’s opposition to his temple wedding to a girl from another caste.

Since the girl was a few months short of turning 18 years old and her lover too had not attained the legal age for marriage, police counselled them and sent them back with their respective families.

The deceased was identified as J Sanjay of Pudupair village near Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district.

Sanjay was said to be in a relationship with a girl for the past three years.

Sanjay’s parents were against the relationship as the girl was from another caste.

Despite the opposition, the duo eloped and married in a temple and were staying together. Sanjay’s parents had filed a missing complaint at Somangalam police station.

A few days ago, Somangalam police traced the duo and after counselling them, sent them back with their families.

Sanjay, who was upset over the developments died by suicide at his residence on Saturday. After realising that Sanjay is no more, the family members hurriedly arranged for his cremation without informing the police.

A local resident had alerted the police control room after which personnel from Somangalam police station rushed to the crematorium and halted the proceedings. Police then secured the partially burnt body of Sanjay and moved it to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.