Intentions not clean: EPS tells Madras HC on DMK’s gag plea against him

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted on Tuesday that the DMK approached the Madras High Court with an ‘unclean’ intention to stifle free speech. He was submitting his counter affidavit to a defamation suit filed against him by RS Bharathi, the organising secretary of DMK, before Justice G Jayachandran.

The judge posted the matter to December 17.

Seeking Rs 1 crore in damages, Bharathi moved the defamation suit against EPS’s posts on X, which linked the party with alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq. He also sought a permanent injunction on any comments in this regard.

EPS denied all the allegations levelled by the DMK and stated that the defamation suit deserves to be dismissed with exemplary costs.

He contended that the DMK itself agreed that Sadiq was a member and functionary of the party and involved in the drug mafia, and was hence sacked from the party. The statements made by him on X are the truth and have been made in utmost good faith for the interest of the public and to create awareness about the drug menace, he said.

EPS noted that the government has been inefficient in controlling the drug menace, which is why the high court has contemplated a monitoring panel to control the menace in the State; hence, a legitimate criticism of the government’s inaction can never be termed as defamation.

The suit moved is vague, bereft of material facts, vexatious and actuated by malice, the AIADMK leader claimed, while seeking to dismiss it as not maintainable.

The blanket gag order sought by the DMK against me would have a chilling effect and directly affect the freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India, 1950, he added.