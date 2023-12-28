Intensifying tussle, EPS dares ousted OPS to reveal secrets

COIMBATORE: Tussle between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam, resurfaced in Tamil Nadu politics with the former on Wednesday daring the latter to “reveal the secrets.”

The slugfest took a new avatar with both the leaders levelling similar charges of the other being confined to prison.

“He (Panneerselvam) is making baseless accusations against me as he is getting geared up to go to jail. A case against him is likely to come up soon in court and he is sure to be sentenced to imprisonment,” Palaniswami told reporters here.

Asked to respond to Panneerselvam’s claim on Tuesday that Palaniswami’s alleged misdeeds during his tenure as chief minister would land him in prison if he divulged “everything,” the AIADMK general secretary alleged that Panneerselvam amassed property in his family’s name.

“I know everything because I have been the chief minister. He (Panneerselvam) is attempting to escape by levelling charges at me. But he can’t,” he said.

On a day when Palaniswami chaired a meeting of the party’s general council and executive committee in Chennai, Panneerselvam, who had been deputy chief minister in Palaniswami’s Cabinet, said, “If I tell what happened during the AIADMK regime under him, Palaniswami will have to go to Tihar jail.”

The AIADMK general secretary said, “He (Panneerselvam) claims to be Amma (late CM J Jayalalithaa) loyalist. He came from nowhere and was suddenly elevated. But, I have been in the party from the beginning.”

He reminded that Panneerselvam had been the chief agent of Vennir Aadai Nirmala who contested against Jayalalithaa in 1989 from Bodinayakanur. “And he claims he is Amma loyalist! Just imagine,” Palaniswami said and added that none can destroy AIADMK.