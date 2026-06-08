Intensifying SW monsoon: Nilgiris administration gears up to ensure public safety in district

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district administration has intensified monsoon preparedness measures by constituting 29 response teams, establishing a 24-hour control room, and keeping heavy machinery on standby for emergency operations.
With the Southwest Monsoon intensifying over Kerala and expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Nilgiris in the coming days, the district administration has rolled out a series of precautionary measures to ensure public safety.
District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said all departments concerned are fully prepared to respond to rain-related incidents and carry out restoration works without delay.
“The number of landslide-prone locations in the district, initially identified as 283 by the revenue department, had been reduced to 156 following a scientific assessment conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) over the past year. In these vulnerable locations, 20,000 sandbags have been positioned as a precautionary measure. In the event of landslides, road blockages or other disruptions, officials from the highways and revenue departments will undertake immediate restoration work. Around 20 Poclain excavators have also been kept ready for deployment if required,” the Collector said.
A total of 29 rescue and response teams have been deployed to monitor sensitive areas and respond swiftly to emergencies. A 24-hour control room has also been set up, staffed by personnel from the revenue department, electricity board, police, and fire and rescue services to coordinate relief and restoration efforts.
The Collector further said that stormwater drains and several small bridges across the district had been repaired and strengthened ahead of the monsoon season as part of preventive measures. Urging the public to remain cautious, she advised residents to contact the district emergency helpline at 1077 in case of any monsoon-related emergencies.