Intense spells likely to continue over Chennai, other TN dists for next few hours

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashes the capital city and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Monday. The intermittent spell has disrupted the normal life of the public and led to water logging on the roads. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast intense rainfall likely to continue over several coastal districts of TN Including Chennai for the next few hours.

Many parts of the city including Kolathur, Thiruvottiyur, Egmore, Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Broadway and Kodambakkam witnessed intermittent showers from Sunday night. The normal life of office goers and school, college students have been affected in the morning due to traffic congestion and poor road conditions.

An orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam predicting heavy rainfall for the next few hours. At least 18 districts of southern parts of Tamil Nadu - Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Salem, Karur, Pudukottai , Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari is likely to receive moderate spells.

The rainfall activity occurred under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood now lies over the South East Arabian Sea at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Also, a trough from the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood to Vidarbha across south Konkan, south Madhya Maharashtra at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

According to RMC rainfall, the highest amount of rainfall is recorded in Nagapattinam district with 167 mm. Followed by Ennore station in Chennai district received 92 mm, Meenambakkam 45 mm, Nungambakkam 34 mm, Taramani 47 mm. Cuddalore recorded 93 mm of rainfall and Kancheepuram with 47 mm.