Intense rains on weekend predicted over south dists

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday predicted fresh spells of intense rains for Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts on December 30 and 31. The rainfall activity is likely to continue over a few parts of the state until the northeast monsoon withdraws.

As moderate northeasterlies/easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Heavy rain is likely to occur over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram during the weekend. Also, mild showers are expected over some areas in the north and southern parts of the state for the next few days.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy during the daytime. Some areas might receive light to moderate spells for the next two days. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam will record around 30 degrees Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Additionally, the weather department has warned Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 31. As squally weather with wind speed of 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over southern parts of southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Light rains are likely over coastal TN for the next couple of days with a few places in the Ghats of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari experiencing heavy spells at times. Mostly dry weather to prevail over Chennai and suburbs, stated K Srikanth, a city-based weather blogger.

During the northeast monsoon from October 1 to December 27, the state received 454 mm rainfall against 435 mm, which is 4 per cent more than the usual. Similarly, Chennai recorded 1,088 mm of rainfall that is 37 per cent in excess. Other coastal districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Chengalpattu received excess rainfall.

“The fresh spells of rains again in flood-hit Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli is certainly something to be watched carefully. All the district collectors and PWD water managers in southern districts will closely monitor the weather updates to ensure that the relief work is expedited and there is no fresh flooding or water logging in the region,” a senior PWD official said.