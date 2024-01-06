Intense rainfall to occur over north coastal districts tomorrow: RMC

CHENNAI: Several districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The meteorological department issued an orange and yellow alert for the next two days and fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

Due to the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjacent areas, an orange alert has been issued to the Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. The yellow alert was issued for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts and heavy rains to occur on Saturday, as per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday.

On January 7, intense rains are likely to occur over north coastal districts such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi and Mayiladathurai, and a yellow alert issued for the same. Also, light to moderate spells are expected to occur over isolated areas of Tamil Nadu for the next few days until the Northeast Monsoon ends.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Chennai and its suburbs are likely to drop as the winter season begins. For the next two days, the temperature in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations will record around 30 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius for maximum and minimum temperature respectively.