Intellectual fraud questions library's credibility: Left

In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian questioned the transparency of the procurement process and sought immediate action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Shanmugam said the allegations pointed to large-scale, planned irregularities in book procurement, with prescribed government rules and guidelines allegedly not followed. He said the alleged misuse of public money was compounded by including books with questionable content, amounting to intellectual fraud.