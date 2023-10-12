Integrated workshop building at CIT campus comes under CAG scrutiny

CHENNAI: The construction of integrated workshop building at the Central Institutes of Technology (CIT) campus without assessing the floor space requirements and the lack of adequate basic facilities resulted in an unfruitful expenditure of Rs 23.10 crore, CAG report released on Wednesday said.

The campus houses seven technical institutions including the Central Polytechnic (CPT). The proposal for the construction of a new integrated workshop building was submitted to the state government in December, 2013 by the Commissioner of Technical Education (CoTE) as the buildings housing the workshops and laboratories in CPT were over 50-year-old.

Accordingly, the state PWD awarded the work through open tender to a contractor, who completed the construction in August 2016 at a cost of Rs 23.10 crore. The building was handed over to the CPT in October 2016.

While auditing the place after 2021, the CAG said several basic infrastructure facilities like concrete beds for machines, air conditioner points were lacking in IWB.

They ordered the government must ensure that the vacant space in IWB is allotted to needy departments/agencies of government without any further delay.