Integrated Teacher Education course from this year

CHENNAI: The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) on Tuesday announced the launch of four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) starting from the academic year 2023-2024. The programme has received approval from the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi.

Similar to MBBS for Doctors and BE for Engineers, ITEP aims to provide a comprehensive education to individuals aspiring to become teachers. By integrating the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) degrees, ITEP allows students to obtain their qualifications in just four years, instead of the traditional five years required for separate degrees, a release from the DIPR said here.

Admission to the ITEP programme will be conducted through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET), administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Prospective candidates who have already applied for Integrated B.Sc, B.Ed. at CUTN, Tiruvarur, must re-apply through the NCET portal (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in) before July 19, 2023, the released informed.