Integrated management plan to be prepared for new Ramsar sites

CHENNAI: After availing Ramsar recognition to Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur and Longwood Shola Reserve forest in Nilgiris, the state forest department has initiated measures to prepare integrated management plans for ecologically restoring the wetland ecosystem.



Moreover, the department has decided to prepare similar management plans for Nanjarayan bird sanctuary in Tirupur and Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram.

Proposals have been sent to the central government and Ramsar Convention to accord Ramsar recognition to Nanjarayan and Kazhuveli bird sanctuaries.

The management plans will be prepared as a part of Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission as per Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and other norms.

The integrated management plans will include strategies and action for wisely using the wetlands apart from monitoring them for changes in ecological characters.

According to data, Karaivetti bird sanctuary and Longwood Shola reserve forest cover 453 hectares and 116 hectares respectively. On the other hand, Nanjarayan bird sanctuary and Kazhuveli bird sanctuary cover an area of 125 hectares and 5,151 hectares.

Certificates of recognition by Ramsar Convention to Karaivetti bird sanctuary and Longwood Shola reserve forest were given on January 31. The Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary is one of the Important bird and biodiversity areas of Tamil Nadu. The site acts as home for more than 500 species of flora and fauna. The Sanctuary lies in the Central Asian Flyway and is an important breeding and foraging ground for water bird species. The wetland also helps in irrigation and recharge of the ground water of the area.

On the other hand, Longwood Shola acts as home for more than 700 species of flora and fauna. Out of 177 bird species found in the site 14 species are endemic to the Western Ghats. This sylvan retreat is a major water source for Kotagiri by supplying water to 18 villages downstream.

In total, Tamil Nadu has 16 Ramsar sites, highest among the states, of which 15 Ramsar recognitions were given after 2021.

Meanwhile, the forest department has already commenced preparation of integrated management plans for other Ramsar sites including Pallikaranai Marshland in Chennai.

"Integrated management plan for Pallikaranai has been sent to the central government for approval. The plan is under vetting process. Ramsar tag proposal for Nanjarayan and Kazhuveli is also under scrutiny, " a senior forest department official said.

The integrated management plans will be prepared in consultation with stakeholders including local communities, experts and activists.