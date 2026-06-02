Insurance methods for horticulture crop to be simplified: Minister AM Shahjahan

TIRUCHY: It is shocking to hear that no banana farmer from the Thanjavur region has insured their crops, citing some difficulties, said the State Minister for Minority Welfare AM Shahjahan on Tuesday.
He said that the government will initiate steps to solve the issues and help insure their crops, while the farmers who had lost their crops in the sudden gale would be distributed proper compensation.
On Monday, more than 50,000 ready-to-harvest banana crops were destroyed due to heavy downpour coupled with strong wind at Eachankudi village in Papanasam constituency in Thanjavur.
Minister Shahjahan visited the spot on Tuesday and consoled the farmers and assured them of getting proper compensation. When the minister asked the farmers whether they had insured their crops, the farmers replied that there were certain issues in insuring the horticulture crops, and so they could not do so.
The minister promised them of solving the issues in insurance and would initiate steps to ensure all crops are covered.
Subsequently, Shahjahan told the reporters that these banana crops were damaged in just 15 minutes of rain and wind. “Due to climate change, the uncertain weather condition prevails, and out of 432 hectare banana cultivation in Papanasam, more than 33 per cent of the crops have been damaged,” he said.
He also said that the officials were instructed to complete the damage enumeration within four days and submit a report, which would be brought to the knowledge of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for proper compensation.
Meanwhile, the minister expressed concerns that the farmers cultivating bananas had not insured their crops. “The farmers claim that there were several discrepancies in insuring the horticulture crops. We want to simplify the insurance of crops,” he said.
He also stated that he had listed out the promises made for the Kumbakonam region in Thanjavur with the Chief Minister, and they would be fulfilled one by one.