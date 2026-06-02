Insurance methods for horticulture crop to be simplified: Minister AM Shahjahan

He said that the government will initiate steps to solve the issues and help insure their crops, while the farmers who had lost their crops in the sudden gale would be distributed proper compensation.

On Monday, more than 50,000 ready-to-harvest banana crops were destroyed due to heavy downpour coupled with strong wind at Eachankudi village in Papanasam constituency in Thanjavur.

Minister Shahjahan visited the spot on Tuesday and consoled the farmers and assured them of getting proper compensation. When the minister asked the farmers whether they had insured their crops, the farmers replied that there were certain issues in insuring the horticulture crops, and so they could not do so.