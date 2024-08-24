Instruction must’ve come from above for Rajnath Singh to praise Kalaignar, says Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: An otherwise careful speaker who chooses his words and cautiously avoids politics in public, actor Rajinikanth on Saturday daringly said that the instruction must have come from ‘above’ for Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to speak in praise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the release of the book “Kalaignar ennum thaai” authored by state PWD minister E V Velu, Rajinikanth waxed eloquent about the contributions of Kalaignar Karunanidhi and said, “If Rajnath Singh had spoken for 30 minutes in praise of Kalaignar, the instruction must have come from above.” Rajinikanth, who stole the thunder at the event, also showered encomiums on Chief Minister M K Stalin for his successive electoral victories and handling of the party seniors.

Stalin’s efficiency, hard work and political prowess was evident from the successive victories secured by the DMK, including the recent Parliamentary polls, Rajinikanth said.

Likening Stalin’s handling of the party seniors to a school teacher’s handling of the old students, Rajinikanth said, “What startles me the most is his (Stalin) handling of the old guard. For a school teacher, handling new students is easy. The old students are not easy. There are many old students here. Not ordinary old students, but extraordinary students. Rank holders who refused to leave the classroom.” “Kalaignar must have seen them from the beginning. Duraimurugan for instance, tested even Kalaignar. Hats off to you Stalin sir,” the actor said, leaving the hall in splits, and thinking.

Praising Karunanidhi for his management of the party without power, Rajinikanth said, “People out of power for even five years are struggling these days. But Kalaignar was a statesman who managed affairs efficiently without power for 13 years.” Chief Minister M K Stalin, minister Velu and others also spoke.