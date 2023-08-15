Instil positive thoughts in wards: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday appealed to the parents of NEET aspirants to instill positive thoughts in their wards and not to compare them with each other on the basis of education and marks.

“I was deeply saddened to hear that Jegadeeswaran, a student from Chromepet, Chennai, committed suicide after failing in the NEET and his father Selvasekar, who also allegedly died by suicide in grief over the death of his son,” Annamalai tweeted.

Exuding hope, the saffron party leader said that no one can take away the opportunities of anyone.

“It is the responsibility of parents to ensure that children do not fall prey to social pressures. Every child is born unique. No one can take away the opportunity of anyone. Comparing our own wards with each other based on education and marks should be avoided. Let’s instill positive thoughts in our children. Let’s grow with determination,” he added.

Further, he appealed to the students not to harbour any suicidal tendencies, but face life with self-confidence. “Students and aspirants need to understand that under any circumstances, suicide is not the end of anything, nor the solution to anything. It is wrong to make your parents suffer for a lifetime because of your one-minute wrong decision. You have to face various board exams at every stage of your education such as classes 10, 12, college semester exam, TNPSC, UPSC and other competitive exams. The reality is that exams in life will never end with school and college,” added Annamalai.