Instead of uttering my name, focus on TN issues: Annamalai tells AIADMK

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at his former ally AIADMK, State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said that instead of uttering his name 'Annamalai...Annamalai' from morning till night, if the AIADMK leaders talk about the problems of Tamil Nadu, their party would perform at least.

Responding to former Minister and AIADMK Organising Secretary D Jayakumar's comment, Annamalai said, "Those who claim to be a five-time Minister and seven-time MLA, saying my name "Annamalai...Annamalai" from morning to night of every day. Instead of uttering my name every day, the leaders of AIADMK may focus on the issues of Tamil Nadu, and by that, at least their party would perform."

Addressing the gathering on his 92nd day of 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, Annamalai said, "In last year, our Pangali (sibling) party (AIADMK) leaders had adopted a resolution at their party meeting against me and said since Annamalai is the leader of Tamil Nadu BJP unit, we're breaking ties with the BJP. Now, their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that since the BJP-led Union government didn't provide schemes to the state, they had broken ties with us (BJP). They (AIADMK) have to clarify whether Annamalai was the reason for the alliance break up or not. They have to tell us which reason is true."

Further, the saffron party leader said that there are many mosques in India, and there is only one Ram Mandir dedicated to Ram Lalla.

"A Mosque should be built in Ayodhya soon and be used by Muslim people," added Annamalai.