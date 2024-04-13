Instagram post with 'Petrol bomb' and threatening caption lands minor in jail

CHENNAI: A minor boy who took to Instagram and posted a picture with his friend holding a petrol bomb (molotov cocktail) in his hand with a threatening caption claiming to bump off a flower vendor's family near Thirumazhisai was detained by the Avadi city police on Saturday.

Enquiries revealed that the youth already had previous enmity with the flower vendor's family and joined hands with the minor boy who wanted to settle scores after his father was allegedly assaulted by a family member of the flower vendor.

After enquiries, Vellavedu Police arrested the youth, Srikanth (21) and let off the minor boy with a warning.

According to the complainant, B Balamurugan (50) of Gundumedu colony near Thirumazhisai his family members saw the Instagram post by the minor boy with the caption, "Petrol bomb waiting" a day after an altercation.

The issue pertains to Balamurugan's nephew walking on wet concrete at a construction site on April 6 for which the boy's father, Loganathan had abused him.

This led to an exchange of words after which Balamurugan's son went to the rescue of his cousin and ended up in fisticuffs with Loganathan.

Loganathan's son, who too rushed to the scene hurled verbal abuses at the other group and threatened them. Police reached the scene and pacified the two groups after which both of them went on their ways.

However, the Instagram post by Loganathan's son along with the accused, Srikanth who already had enmity with the family and issued frequent threats led the family to file a complaint, police sources said.

Srikanth was part of a five member gang who was arrested in April last year after they ganged up and assaulted Balamurugan's family member.

Since then, the youths were issuing threats and verbal abuses at Balamurugan's family members since their release on bail, police said.

Vellavedu Police registered a case under sections including 66A of the IT (Information Technology) act and arrested Srikanth. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.