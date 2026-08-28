Inspector gets two-year jail term in bribery case in Perambalur

The court convicted Joseph Cyril, Inspector of Police, who had served at Perambalur police station and is now attached to the NSD Wing in Kanyakumari district.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), lawyer Thirunavukarasu had approached Cyril in connection with Crime No. 494/2008, involving his brother-in-law, and sought expeditious filing of the charge sheet. Cyril allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe for speeding up the process.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Thirunavukarasu approached the DVAC’s Tiruchy detachment. A trap was laid and on August 26, 2008, Cyril was caught receiving Rs 7,000 from the complainant.