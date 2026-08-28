Inspector gets two-year jail term in bribery case in Perambalur

CHENNAI: A former police inspector was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case by the Principal District Court in Perambalur on Friday.
The court convicted Joseph Cyril, Inspector of Police, who had served at Perambalur police station and is now attached to the NSD Wing in Kanyakumari district.
According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), lawyer Thirunavukarasu had approached Cyril in connection with Crime No. 494/2008, involving his brother-in-law, and sought expeditious filing of the charge sheet. Cyril allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe for speeding up the process.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, Thirunavukarasu approached the DVAC’s Tiruchy detachment. A trap was laid and on August 26, 2008, Cyril was caught receiving Rs 7,000 from the complainant.
Following investigation, a charge sheet was filed and the case was tried by the Principal District Court, Perambalur.
The court sentenced Cyril to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and another two years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d)(i). The sentences will run concurrently.