Inspector demands bribe, transferred

TIRUCHY: An inspector of police, who demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a goldsmith in the case related to the death of two persons’ death after consuming cyanide laced liquor recently, was transferred to the Armed Reserve police in Thanjavur on Friday.

It is said, on May 21, Kuppusamy (68) and Vivek (36) from Keezha Alangam village were found dead near a TASMAC outlet in the locality after consuming liquor. The police said that the duo had consumed cyanide laced liquor.

Since the chemical is used for making gold jewels, the police conducted an elaborate inquiry with the goldsmiths around the locality. Meanwhile, the investigating officer Inspector Karunakaran had reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a goldsmith and the information was circulated among the social media which went viral for a few days.

When the information reached the SP Ashish Rawat who conducted an inquiry and found that the information was true and so the SP transferred the inspector Karunakaran to the AR on Friday.