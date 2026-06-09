Inspections held in Chennai, across TN to child labour

A source at the department said, “The child labour cases are thriving in the city at present, prompting officials to conduct inspections every single day. But the problem is much deeper than just rescuing children and ensuring repatriation.”

Calling high child labour cases in the city a legislative gap, a child rights activist said, “Officials view child labour cases from only one lens. They check if the child is below or above 14 years and if the condition of work is hazardous or not. But that is not even scratching the surface of the problem. The child could have been trafficked or forced into bonded labour by middlemen. So, during such inspection, officials should must also invoke the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Bonded Labour Abolition Act wherever necessary.”