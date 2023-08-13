Inspect all anganwadi centres, Meena tells District Collectors

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has ordered all district collectors to inspect anganwadi centres across the State, to ensure that essential services for children were being provided.

By providing basic services such as healthcare, nutrition, education and a healthy environment for every child, anganwadis play a crucial role in promoting the overall development of children.

And, as these centres cater to the specific needs of children, it becomes imperative to oversee the commitment of the district administrators in ensuring the proper functioning of these centres, noted the circular. Hence, by conducting thorough investigations, implementing effective strategies, and ensuring the right practices are followed, these centres have the power to impact future generations.

Meena has urged for cleanliness, and addressing building safety and sanitation issues at the centres to prevent potential hazards. “Nutritious meals and clean drinking water are essential in these centres, along with combating malnutrition and monitoring health. Hygiene practices, waste disposal, and cleanliness in food preparation are crucial to prevent health issues,” stated the circular.

Subsequently, the circular said, “Anganwadi centres should emphasise nutrition to support young children’s well-being. For this, community engagement involving parents, workers, and children is crucial.”

The inspection must involve checking the use of weighing scales, growth monitoring, and nutritious food like cereals, lentils, and high-quality eggs and verification of poultry products. “The focus is on sharing food guidelines for pregnant and lactating mothers in anganwadis. Engaging with mothers to address nutrition concerns and emphasise maternal health is crucial,” it said.