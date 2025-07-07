Insisting on coalition govt will backfire on BJP, says sr AIADMK leader

CHENNAI: A day ahead of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launching his State-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, aimed at building a narrative against the ruling DMK regime ahead of the Assembly polls, party organising secretary and former minister Anwhar Raajhaa said that the party’s ally, the BJP, would never, ever gain foothold in Tamil Nadu.

He described the alliance with the saffron party as a “temporary arrangement” for the forthcoming Assembly elections; a strategic move aimed solely at unseating the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government, he said.

Raajhaa further asserted that the BJP’s expectation regarding the CM candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would not materialise, reaffirming that the AIADMK was leading the alliance in Tamil Nadu and that “Palaniswami is the CM candidate”.

“If they (BJP) continue to insist on a coalition government, it is not good for the alliance. It will backfire, particularly for the BJP,” Raajhaa said.

The BJP’s attempts to establish a presence in Dravidian land would never succeed, he maintained. Instead, bipolar politics would continue in Tamil Nadu, the senior AIADMK leader told DT Next, emphasising that the “fight is between the DMK and the AIADMK”. Anwhar Raajhaa’s remarks came at an awkward moment, especially as the party leadership had extended invitations to State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and general secretary AP Muruganandam to participate in the EPS’s campaign’s launch in Mettupalayam on Monday.

On their part, the BJP leaders responded positively, affirming that party functionaries would attend the campaign and public meetings in large numbers to express their “solidarity” and commitment to the alliance.

Raajhaa’s comments, however, handed the DMK and its allies yet another opportunity to intensify their attack on the AIADMK-BJP alliance. While addressing media persons in Salem, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan was quick to react to the former minister’s remark, stating that Raajhaa’s views revealed a lack of unity within the alliance, branding it a “discordant” coalition.

Pointing out how Amit Shah has been insisting on a “coalition government”, while Palaniswami has categorically rejected that, Thiruma added that the AIADMK leader has also declared that his party would form the government with simple majority.