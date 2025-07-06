Join State-wide campaign to oust DMK, restore AIADMK rule, EPS tells cadre

CHENNAI: On the eve of his State-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the cadre to join him and work tirelessly to restore the AIADMK regime in the State.

In a letter addressed to the cadre, Palaniswami called himself one among them and said he has been working round-the-clock to lead the party ever since he was entrusted with the responsibility and role of general secretary. He urged the cadre to join him in the campaign and help fulfill people’s expectations to remove the DMK from power.

“I am well aware that every one of you are eagerly waiting to re-establish the AIADMK regime and take the State to the progressive path. I am aware that every one of you looks at the AIADMK’s victory as yours. Hence, I extend a warm welcome to every one of you to join me in the campaign,” Palaniswami said in the letter.

The youth, especially the educated, are seething with anger and demanding jobs from the DMK government. People across the State are disillusioned, as the DMK failed to deliver on its poll promises, Palaniswami said, adding that the people are waiting to vote the DMK out of power.

The cadre should speak loud and clear about the achievements of the AIADMK government, which would guarantee the party’s victory in 2026, he said and reiterated that the party would form the government with a simple majority after the Assembly polls next year.