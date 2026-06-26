Insect Museum at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to open online gateway for global audience

Insects, described by officials as among the most dominant, oldest and diverse forms of life on earth, function as prey, predator, pollinator and scavenger, forming integral components of every ecosystem while largely going unnoticed. Marimuthu was emphatic that public perception of insects needs to shift. "Generally the public feel that the insects are, you know, untouchables. It's not so, because insects are our friends for the crop production," he said, citing pollination as a critical example of their contribution. "The role of insects is 75 per cent. That means whichever the food we are eating today, it has been the work of the insects, especially honey bees and other kinds of bee insects," he said, warning that "if we kill all the insects, within another five years, our food will be vanishing."

He also addressed the role of pest management in farming, stressing that pesticide use should not be the default response to crop pests. "It is not mandated that we have to, in the first hand itself, we have to use the pesticides," he said, explaining that the department instead promotes integrated pest management practices that rely on natural predators such as spiders and coccinellids, along with parasitoids, to control pest populations