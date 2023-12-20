Inquiring complaint against EPS, submits TN before MHC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has submitted before the Madras High Court that an inquiry is under way in a complaint filed against former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in respect of the construction of medical colleges in each district.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition filed by N Rajasekaran seeking to direct the CBI to take action against EPS in a complaint lodged by him, under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

The petitioner contended that the then CM of the State EPS announced construction of medical colleges in each district of the State using 60 per cent financial assistance from the Union government. However, construction has not proceeded according to specifications prescribed by the National Medical Commission.

Additional Public Prosecutor Babu Muthu Meeran appeared for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), and submitted a detailed inquiry has commenced on April 2023 regarding the allegations stated by the petitioner.

A team has been constituted consisting of PWD engineers to evaluate the value and design of the building, and whether it agrees with the norms of NMC, APP submitted. After submission, the judge disposed of the petition.