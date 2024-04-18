Input cost increased manifold; give us MSP guarantee along with loan waiver: Farmers

TIRUCHY: We have undergone several hardships in the past 10 years as the input cost has gone triple fold but the MSP remains the same and we are pained that the BJP government continues to neglect the protesting farmers in Delhi who have been demanding MSP guarantee and loan waiver, say farmer leaders from across the region.

“Our relentless struggle for more than 308 days in the national capital had forced the BJP led Union government to withdraw the three farm laws, but the government continues to neglect the present protest for legalising MSP and has been adding salt to the fresh wounds but we will continue our protest. Please treat us honorably”, said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association.

He said that the farmers have been demanding MSP as the input cost has increased triple fold in the past 10 years. “We humbly remind our Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his promise of doubling the revenue of farmers by 2022 during the conclave in Uttar Pradesh in 2016. During that time, the MSP of paddy was Rs 1,510 per quintal and as per the promise, it should have reached Rs 3,020 per quintal and the farmers are still waiting and this had no mention in the BJP election manifesto that was released a couple of days back. We want the MSP guarantee from our Prime Minister”, he said.

Similarly, the Prime Minister has not given any assurance on the loan waiver. While several crores of rupees were written off for the corporate companies, the Prime Minister who often praises the farmers to be the backbone of the country seems not to be ready for waiving the farm loans.

“But, the Congress had given assurance of loan waiver and we trust them for their past record of waiving the crop loan to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore”, Vimalnathan said and added that there is a fear among the farmers that the Electricity Amendment Bill would prevent the free power supply to farmers and the new government should clarify it to the farmers.

Meanwhile, PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, said that the BJP has told the Supreme Court in 2016 that the party has taken a policy decision not to write off the crop loans and legalise the MSP. “We are not surprised that these long standing demands of farmers are not mentioned in the BJP manifesto as this is drafted only by the Corporate firms and so we demand to implement the MS Swaminathan recommendations which answers all our demands”, he said.

Pandian also said that the new government should drft an export-import policy exclusively for the local farmers which would help us get a decent pricing for the farm produce.

While P Ayyakannu, the state president, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-Political) and Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam said, the protest for prime demand of loan waiver would continue until it is fulfilled. “We have been demanding the PMKSNY benefit of Rs 6,000 to all the farmers including the tenant farmers. There are 3.20 crore tenant farmers across the country and they should also get the benefit and pension to farmers who have reached 58 years”, he said.

Ayyakannu also said that the meeting of office bearers of SKM is scheduled in Delhi on April 23 in Delhi and the protest for the demands is scheduled on April 24 in which the members from across the country would take part.

In the meantime, at least 1,000 members from SKM are filing nominations for contesting at Varanasi Lok Sabha segment against the Prime Minister and they will be backed by all the farmers’ associations from across the country, Ayyakannu added.