Innuyir Kappom scheme benefits 2 lakh people in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the 2,00,000th patient to benefit from the "Innuyir Kaapom - Nammai Kaakum 48" Scheme at a private hospital in the city.



As part of the scheme, the State Health Department bears the cost of road accident victims and their treatment up to Rs 1 lakh for the first 48 hours.

In order to provide life-saving medical care for persons injured in road accidents in Tamil Nadu within the first 48 hours of the accident, the Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme makes 81 crucial medical treatments available, free of cost, for all.

The scheme has about 692 empanalled hospitals, including 237 government and 455 private sector hospitals.



The Minister interacted with the patient is currently being treated at Rela Hospital on Tuesday.

A college student from Andhra Pradesh who met with a two-wheeler accident is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Another college student, who was also injured in the accident is also being given treatment.

The Health Minister said that the scheme has helped in providing treatment to road accident victims at the earliest, and more people are not volunteering to rescue the victims and rush them to the hospitals.

"Earlier, it used to be a huge task to rescue a road accident victim and take them to the hospital. However, as per the revised regulations, bystanders who bring a victim to the hospital need not worry about police inquiry or hospital expenses," he said.

"Treatment, at a cost of Rs. 173.51 crores, was provided to 1,99,972 patients under this scheme, from the day of its launch on 18th December 2021, until 26th November 2023. In Tamil Nadu, an amount of Rs 173.77 crore has been spent on two lakh beneficiaries since the commencement of the scheme in the State. Any individual, from any district or State can benefit from the scheme and is being treated free of cost at the empanelled hospitals," he added.