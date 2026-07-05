Puzhal Inmate hatches plot to murder another prisoner for Rs 1 cr deal, cops foil bid

CHENNAI: The police on Sunday (July 5) foiled a Rs 1-crore murder deal to kill an inmate at the Puzhal Central Prison.
Vellai Kaali of Madurai, a history sheeter, has been lodged in the Puzhal prison under a murder case. Another history sheeter, Laali Manikandan of Kumbakonam, was also lodged in the same prison under a murder case.
While in prison, Laali Manikandan decided to eliminate Vellai Kaali inside Puzhal prison. Police received information that he had hatched the murder plot along with his associates.
During separate inquiries with Laali Manikandan and his three associates, the police found that Laali Manikandan had negotiated a deal worth up to Rs 1 crore to carry out the murder and had agreed to pay an advance of Rs 25 lakh.
The investigation also revealed that they had planned to murder Vellai Kaali on Sunday, as prison officials are generally not present in large numbers on that day, and intended to take advantage of the situation.
Following this, Laali Manikandan was shifted to Salem prison, and his three associates were transferred to Cuddalore prison on Sunday.