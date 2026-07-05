Puzhal Inmate hatches plot to murder another prisoner for Rs 1 cr deal, cops foil bid

Vellai Kaali of Madurai, a history sheeter, has been lodged in the Puzhal prison under a murder case. Another history sheeter, Laali Manikandan of Kumbakonam, was also lodged in the same prison under a murder case.

While in prison, Laali Manikandan decided to eliminate Vellai Kaali inside Puzhal prison. Police received information that he had hatched the murder plot along with his associates.